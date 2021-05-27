KEAM 2021 exam date has been released. CEE Kerala will start the application process soon.

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam will be conducted on July 24, 2021, and the application process will start soon for Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and allied courses will commence shortly on the website of CEE — cee.kerala.gov.in, the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, informed through official notification.

KEAM’s paper 1 Physics and Chemistry paper will be held in the morning session from 10 am to 12.30 pm, while paper 2 Mathematics will be held in the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

KEAM is a pen-and-paper based test.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, or CEE, Kerala conducts this test over multiple KEAM exam centres across Kerala, Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai.

Candidates have to answer 120 questions under each paper carrying four marks each in KEAM 2021. For every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.

Candidates who have passed Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or its equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects while Chemistry as optional (to be substituted by Computer Science or Biotechnology or Biology, as the case may be) with at least 45 per cent marks are eligible to apply.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, SEBC and PwD categories will be given relaxation of 5 per cent marks.

Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, or KEAM, is held for admission to BTech, BArch, Pharmacy and Medical related courses in the state’s institutes. Candidates who pass KEAM 2021 exam are invited to participate in the counselling process. Admissions to the respective engineering, architecture and medical courses are offered based on the candidates’ ranks.