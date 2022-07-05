Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM 2022) Answer Key Out; Download Steps Here

KEAM Answer Key 2022 Download

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam (KEAM) answer key 2022. The KEAM paper 1 and paper 2 answer key download window is available on the official website CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can check and download the KEAM 2022 provisional answer key from the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KEAM 2022 exam was held on July 4, 2022 at various centers in the state, Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai. The CEE Kerala has issued the KEAM 2022 tentative answer key and invited offline objections from candidate on or before July 13, 2022 (5:00 PM). The candidates would be required to submit objection against the KEAM 2022 answer key by post or hand delivery along with the supporting documents and processing fee of Rs 100 per question. The processing fee will be submitted by way of DD drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram.

According an official notification, the CEE Kerala will refund the objection fee to candidates if the complaint filed is found to be genuine. The experts will not consider any complaint received after the stipulated time or without processing fee. Complaints received via E-mail/ Fax will also be not considered.

KEAM 2022 Answer Key: Steps to Download

Visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Go to the 'KEAM 2022 - Candidate Portal' tab and click on the answer key link Now select the desired answer key link among Paper 1 and Paper 2 The KEAM answer key will be displayed on the screen. Match your responses with the KEAM answer key 2022 Download the pdf for future use.

