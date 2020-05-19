Kerala Diploma Exam In June, Registration Begins

Kerala Diploma exam is conducted by the Board of Technical Education, Kerala.

Kerala Diploma exams will be held in the first week of June. The registration process for the exam has begun and candidates can apply till May 22. The exam is conducted by the Board of Technical Education, Kerala. The exam was scheduled to be held in the first week of April, however, due to COVID-19 pandemic the exams were postponed.

The Board has also allowed candidates to change their exam centre. “To support the candidates in wake of Covid 19 pandemic, change of examination centre to a polytechnic college near the residence of the candidate is permitted. Also the payment of examination is deferred to a later date,” Board of Technical Education, Kerala has said.

“Candidates who have completed the registration and submitted the applications to the respective Polytechnic college offices before 12th March 2020 should confirm the examination centre,” it added.

The Board has also relaxed the attendance norms. “All regular candidates on rolls, who have made the semester registration are permitted to register for the examination,” it said.

Kerala Diploma exam notification was released on March 6 and exam was scheduled in April.