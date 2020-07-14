Kerala DHSE Result 2020: Plus Two Result Soon @ iExaMS, PRD Live, Saphalam 2020 Apps

Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or Kerala DHSE will release the Kerala DHSE results for Plus Two or Higher Secondary second year students tomorrow. According to a statement from the Kerala DHSE, the Plus Two results or the Kerala Class 12 results will be announced by the state education minister at 2.00 pm on July 15. According to an official statement from the Kerala DHSE, the Plus Two results will be released on following apps: iExaMS, PRD Live, Saphalam 2020. Along with this, the Kerala DHSE results will also be released on official websites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Before this, Kerala state government had released the SSLC exams on July 1.

Kerala DHSE result 2020: List of apps

iExaMS

iExaMS-DHSE-Kerala, a digital outreach initiative by the Kerala DHSE and National Informatics Centre Kerala to help Plus 1 and Plus Two students under DHSE, Government of Kerala to view exam results promptly on result declaration. This is an Android based mobile application. Students can view their examination results once the results are published.

PRD Live

"This year's Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary results will be available on the official mobile app of Information, Public Relations Department at PRD Live. The results will be available on PRD Live right after the official results' declaration," an official statement on the Kerala SSLC result declaration said.

"The students will get to know the detailed results after entering their registration number on the link available on the homepage." the statement added.

The PRD Live app is available on Google Play Store and App Store.

Last year, more than 31 lakh people utilised the PRD Live app for checking their results, the statement said.

Saphalam 2020

Saphalam 2020 has been prepared by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technlology for Education or KITE, a Kerala government establishment. The Saphalam 2020 app will carry of school, education district and revenue district wise results analysis.

The Saphalam 2020 app will also have subject based analysis, various reports and graphics of Kerala Plus Two results apart from the individual results of the candidates.

Saphalam 2020 app is available on Google Play Store.