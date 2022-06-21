  • Home
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022 To Be Announced Today

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: Kerala +2 result 2022 will be announced at 11 am. Download Kerala HS scorecard on the websites- results.kerala.nic.in, kerala.gov.in

Updated: Jun 21, 2022 6:53 am IST

Image credit: shutterstock.com

Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: The Kerala High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 12 result 2022 will be announced today, June 21. The Plus Two Result 2022 will be announced at 11 am, the students can check the Class 12 result on the official websites-- results.kerala.nic.in, kerala.gov.in. Over 4 lakh students took the plus 2 exam conducted from March 30 to April 22. Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 Live

The students need to obtain a minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass in the HSE, Plus two exam 2022. The students who will get marks between 90 to 100 per cent will be awarded A+, A- 80 - 89 per cent, B+-70 - 79 per cent, B- 60 - 69 per cent.

To download the HSE, plus two result 2022, the students can download scorecard on the official websites- results.kerala.nic.in, kerala.gov.in. Enter roll number, date of birth. DHSE Plus Two result will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the SSLC result 2022 was announced on June 15, the overall pass percentage this year was 99.26 per cent. A total of 4.23 lakh (4,23,303) students have passed in the Class 10 exam.

Last year, the pass percentage in the HSE exam was 87.94 per cent. Students can also access their Kerala Plus Two results 2022 from Saphalam 2022 and iExaMS - Kerala mobile apps. The HSE result 2022 will also be available on the websites- results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

dhse kerala result Kerala Plus Two Results
dhse kerala result Kerala Plus Two Results
