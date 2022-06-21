Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022 Declared; 83.87 % Pass

DHSE announces Kerala +2 result

Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has announced the result Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: of plus two, Class 12 exams. A total of students 83.87 per cent passed in the HSE, Class 12 exam, the pass percentage last year was 87.94 . The girls have outperformed boys in the Class 12 exam, the pass percentage of the girls was while boys was . The students can check the plus two, class 12 result 2022 on the official websites- results.kerala.nic.in, kerala.gov.in. Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 Live

Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022: Direct link

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

Browse: Best Colleges in Kerala after 12th, Access Now!

The Students can also check their Kerala Plus Two results 2022 from Saphalam 2022 and iExaMS - Kerala mobile apps. The HSE result 2022 is now available on the official websites- results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

To download the HSE, plus two scorecard from the official websites- results.kerala.nic.in, kerala.gov.in, students need to use roll number, date of birth. DHSE Plus Two result will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

Over 4 lakh students appeared in the Plus 2 exam held from March 30 to April 22. Last year, the pass percentage in the HSE exam was 87.94 per cent. Meanwhile, a total of 99.26 per cent of students passed in the SSLC result 2022 declared on June 15. The minimum passing marks in the HSE exam is 33 per cent.