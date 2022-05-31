Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022: Check Expected Date, Details
Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: The Kerala DHSE Plus Two (Class 12) result 2022 is expected to be declared on June 20.
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala is expected to announce the Plus Two (Class 12) result 2022 soon. As per reports, the Kerala DHSE Plus Two result 2022 is scheduled to be released by next month. As per the dates announced earlier by Education Minister V Sivankutty's office, the DHSE Kerala Class 12 results will be released by June 20, it said. Once declared, candidates can check and download their Kerala Board 12th result 2022 through the official website- keralaresults.nic.in. To access the Kerala Plus Two result, candidates will need to enter their roll number.
The Kerala DHSE Plus 2 examination 2022 was held from March 30 to April 22 at various exam centres around the state.
Meanwhile, the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 result 2022 is also expected to be announced soon. As per reports, the Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be released by June 10.
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: List Of Websites
- keralaresults.nic.in
- dhsekerala.gov.in
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: How To Check
- Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the "Kerala Plus Two Result 2022" link.
- Enter your roll number and click on submit.
- The Kerala Board Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout for future reference.