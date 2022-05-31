Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022: Check Expected Date, Details

Image credit: Shutterstock DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2022 will be out soon

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala is expected to announce the Plus Two (Class 12) result 2022 soon. As per reports, the Kerala DHSE Plus Two result 2022 is scheduled to be released by next month. As per the dates announced earlier by Education Minister V Sivankutty's office, the DHSE Kerala Class 12 results will be released by June 20, it said. Once declared, candidates can check and download their Kerala Board 12th result 2022 through the official website- keralaresults.nic.in. To access the Kerala Plus Two result, candidates will need to enter their roll number.

The Kerala DHSE Plus 2 examination 2022 was held from March 30 to April 22 at various exam centres around the state.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 result 2022 is also expected to be announced soon. As per reports, the Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be released by June 10.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: List Of Websites

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: How To Check