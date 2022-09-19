Kerala DHSE Plus One, Plus Two Equivalency Exam Result 2022 Out; Direct Links Here

DHSE Kerala plus one and plus two equivalency exam results 2022 has been declared today, September 19.

Kerala DHSE Equivalency Exam Result 2022: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has declared the plus one and plus two equivalency exam results 2022 today, September 19. Students can check and download the Kerala Class 11 and Class 12 equivalency results 2022 through the official website – keralaresults.nic.in.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

Browse: Best Colleges in Kerala after 12th, Access Now!

Students will need their roll number and date of birth to check the DHSE Kerala plus one and plus two equivalency result 2022. It is mandatory for candidates to download and take a hard copy of the Kerala DHSE equivalency exam result as it will be required in the future. Students need to thoroughly check the information mentioned in the scorecard and if necessary contact the school authorities.

Kerala DHSE Plus One Equivalency Exam Result 2022 Direct Link

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Equivalency Exam Result 2022 Direct Link

DHSE Kerala 11th, 12th Equivalency Result 2022: Websites To Check

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

DHSE Kerala Plus One, Plus Two Equivalency Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official website – keralaresults.nic.in.

Click on the ‘DHSE Second Year Equivalency Exam - August 2022’ or ‘DHSE First Year Equivalency Exam - August 2022’ link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and date of birth in the given space.

And then click on the submit button.

Download the Kerala equivalency exam result 2022 and take a printout for further reference.

Click here for more Education News