Kerala DHSE Plus One Improvement Result 2022 Out, Direct Link

Kerala DHSE plus one improvement result 2022 declared on keralaresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has declared the plus one improvement result 2022 today, December 15. Candidates who have appeared in the Kerala first-year improvement exam can check their results on the official website-- keralaresults.nic.in. Along with this, DHSE Kerala has also declared the result of NSQF first-year and VHSE first-year students. To access Kerala plus one improvement result 2022, students need to log in with their roll number and date of birth.

Don't Miss: Kerala DHSE Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

Students should download and take a hard copy of the Kerala DHSE equivalency exam result as it will be required in the future. The Kerala DHSE has conducted the first-year improvement, supplementary examination2022 was conducted from October 25, 2022, to October 29, 2022. As per the official release, candidates can apply for revaluation by paying Rs 500 per subject as an application fee, while candidates need to pay Rs 100 per subject as an application fee.

DHSE Kerala 11th Improvement Result 2022: Websites To Check

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

Direct Link: DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2022

DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2022: Steps To Check