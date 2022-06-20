Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Minimum Passing Criteria For Plus Two Students

Kerala DHSE 12th result 2022 tomorrow

Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2022: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will announce the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 12 result 2022 tomorrow, June 21. The Kerala Board 12th result 2022 will be declared at 11 am tomorrow. When announced, the DHSE Plus 2 result will be available on the official websites-- results.kerala.nic.in or kerala.gov.in.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

Candidates can check their Kerala Plus Two result 2022 using their roll number and date of birth as mentioned in their admit cards. Once Kerala Class 12 score card will appear on the screen, download it and take a print out for further references.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

To get a pass certificate from Kerala Borad, the students have to score a minimum 33 per cent marks in DHSE 12th exam. Those who are unable to get the minimum passing marks need to appear for the compartment exams.

Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2022: Grades And Respective Marks

A+: 90 - 100 per cent (Outstanding)

A: 80 - 89 per cent (Excellent)

B+: 70 - 79 per cent (Very Good)

B: 60 - 69 per cent (Good)

C+: 50 - 59 per cent (Above Average)

C: 40 - 49 per cent (Average)

D+: 30 - 39 per cent (Marginal)

D: 20 - 29 per cent (Need Improvement)

E: Below 20 per cent (Need Improvement)

Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2022: Steps To Check

The Kerala 12th result can be checked following these simple steps mentioned below:

Visit the official websites-- results.kerala.nic.in or kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the designated result link

Enter your roll number and date of birth

The DHSE Plus Two result will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

This year, a total of 4 lakh students appeared in the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 exam held from March 30 to April 22.