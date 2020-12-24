Kerala Colleges, Universities To Reopen From January 4 For Final Year, PG Students

The Kerala government has issued an order on Wednesday permitting colleges and higher education institutions in the state to reopen on January 4, 2021. Colleges shall function from 8.30 am to 5 pm. Saturdays will also be working days, states an order issued by the Higher Education Department.

According to the order, principals, teachers and non-teaching staff will have to attend colleges from December 28, 2020.

Classes will start in colleges and universities with 50 per cent capacity, allowing students on a semester-basis or on a rotation basis.

Additionally, the hostel messes can start functioning as well. However, physical distancing is to be maintained in dining halls.

In arts and science, music, fine arts, physical education and polytechnic colleges and universities, classes shall first begin for fifth and sixth semester degree students, postgraduate students of all semesters and research scholars.

Priority will be given to practical/laboratory classes and other sections which couldn’t be held online. As per the order, all the universities and colleges will have to abide by COVID-19 protocols put in place for the safety and security of students.

After 10 days, the principals will have to submit a report to deputy collectors or universities concerned. After evaluating the report, a decision will be taken on resuming classes for other semester students.