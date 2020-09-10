Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Inaugurates 34 Renovated School Buildings

As part of its mission to protect public education, the Left government in Kerala on Wednesday inaugurated 34 renovated school buildings across the state with financial assistance from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, inaugurating the schools through video conference, said the government had completed the construction of 22 school buildings with 14 more nearing completion.

"The government is committed to the development of public education and as part of this, we will build 250 more schools. KIFFB,a state government agency, which funds the mission, plays a major role in shaping a new Kerala," Vijayan said.

The 34 buildings were constructed as part of the Pothu Vidyabhyasa Samrashana Yajnam (mission to protect public education) by spending five crore for one school in each constituency.

Vijayan said the state has a good name in the fields of education and health and the government strives to make them better.