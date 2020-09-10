  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Inaugurates 34 Renovated School Buildings

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Inaugurates 34 Renovated School Buildings

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, inaugurating the schools through video conference, said the government had completed the construction of 22 school buildings with 14 more nearing completion.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 10, 2020 11:11 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Uttar Pradesh: Protesters Seeking School Fee Waiver Vacated By Police In Ghaziabad
SOPs To Reopen Schools Released: Everything You Need To Know
Andhra Pradesh To Conduct CETs from September 10
CPI MP Writes To Prime Minister Against Panel To Review Book On India’s Freedom Struggle
International Literacy Day: Government Working Tirelessly Towards 'Education For All' Mission, Says Amit Shah
Tamil Nadu Result: TN Class 12 Revaluation Result 2020 Released On Dge.tn.gov.in; Check How To Download
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Inaugurates 34 Renovated School Buildings
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Inaugurates 34 Renovated School Buildings
New Delhi:

As part of its mission to protect public education, the Left government in Kerala on Wednesday inaugurated 34 renovated school buildings across the state with financial assistance from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, inaugurating the schools through video conference, said the government had completed the construction of 22 school buildings with 14 more nearing completion.

"The government is committed to the development of public education and as part of this, we will build 250 more schools. KIFFB,a state government agency, which funds the mission, plays a major role in shaping a new Kerala," Vijayan said.

The 34 buildings were constructed as part of the Pothu Vidyabhyasa Samrashana Yajnam (mission to protect public education) by spending five crore for one school in each constituency.

Vijayan said the state has a good name in the fields of education and health and the government strives to make them better.

Click here for more Education News
Kerala CM kerala cm pinarayi vijayan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Answer Key 2020: Raise Objections, Pay Processing Fee By 5PM Today
JEE Main Answer Key 2020: Raise Objections, Pay Processing Fee By 5PM Today
DU Admissions 2020: Check St. Stephen's College 2019 Course Wise Cut Off
DU Admissions 2020: Check St. Stephen's College 2019 Course Wise Cut Off
Indraprastha University: GGSIPU To Hold End Term Exams By September End
Indraprastha University: GGSIPU To Hold End Term Exams By September End
JEE Advanced Cut Off 2020: Check Qualifying Marks And Previous Year’s Category Wise Cut Off Here
JEE Advanced Cut Off 2020: Check Qualifying Marks And Previous Year’s Category Wise Cut Off Here
JEE Cut Off 2020: States Accepting JEE Main Scores For B.Tech Admissions; Learn Details
JEE Cut Off 2020: States Accepting JEE Main Scores For B.Tech Admissions; Learn Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................