  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Begin Today; Chief Minister Wishes Students

Kerala Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Begin Today; Chief Minister Wishes Students

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has extended his best wishes to the lakhs students appearing for the SSLC or Class 10 and the HSC or Class 12 examinations, that begin in the state today.

Education | ANI | Updated: Apr 8, 2021 8:10 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Kerala Class 10, 12 Exams: Election Commission Allows Postponement Of SSLC, Plus Two Exams
Kerala SSLC: Change Exam Centre By Tomorrow
Kerala SSLC Exam Admit Card To Be Released On March 10
Kerala Plus Two Board Exam Schedule Released
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 Announced, Here's Direct Link To Check Result Online
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result Not Released Yet: Official
Kerala Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Begin Today; Chief Minister Wishes Students
Board Exams 2021: Kerala SSLC and HSC exams begin today
Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has extended his best wishes to the lakhs students appearing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 and the Higher Secondary (HSC) or Class 12 examinations, that begin in the state on Thursday.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to know

"SSLC and +2 examinations are starting tomorrow. Request all the students to follow COVID-19 protocol so that you, your friends, teacher and family stay safe. Best wishes to each and every one of you. May you all succeed!", the chief minister posted on Twitter yesterday.

The examinations initially scheduled to be held from March 17 were postponed to the second week of April in view of the Assembly elections.

The state government's request to postpone the exams, initially scheduled from March 17-30, was approved by the Election Commission in March.

Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) second-year examinations will begin in the state from Friday.

Apart from centres across Kerala, there are nine centres in the Gulf region and Lakshadweep where candidates will sit for the examinations.

According to authorities, the exams will be held in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Students with COVID-19 symptoms and those in quarantine will be seated in a separate room.

Click here for more Education News
Kerala SSLC Exam Kerala Board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
All Educational Institutes, Barring Medical Ones, Closed In Lucknow Till April 15
All Educational Institutes, Barring Medical Ones, Closed In Lucknow Till April 15
Indraprastha University Begins Grievance Monitoring System
Indraprastha University Begins Grievance Monitoring System
Madras High Court Says Government Order Cancelling Colleges' Arrear Exams Not Acceptable
Madras High Court Says Government Order Cancelling Colleges' Arrear Exams Not Acceptable
Maharashtra State Board Students Of Classes 9,11 To Be Promoted Without Exams
Maharashtra State Board Students Of Classes 9,11 To Be Promoted Without Exams
Odisha Suspends Offline Teaching For Classes 9,11
Odisha Suspends Offline Teaching For Classes 9,11
.......................... Advertisement ..........................