Kerala Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Begin Today; Chief Minister Wishes Students

Board Exams 2021: Kerala SSLC and HSC exams begin today

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has extended his best wishes to the lakhs students appearing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 and the Higher Secondary (HSC) or Class 12 examinations, that begin in the state on Thursday.

"SSLC and +2 examinations are starting tomorrow. Request all the students to follow COVID-19 protocol so that you, your friends, teacher and family stay safe. Best wishes to each and every one of you. May you all succeed!", the chief minister posted on Twitter yesterday.

The examinations initially scheduled to be held from March 17 were postponed to the second week of April in view of the Assembly elections.

The state government's request to postpone the exams, initially scheduled from March 17-30, was approved by the Election Commission in March.

Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) second-year examinations will begin in the state from Friday.

Apart from centres across Kerala, there are nine centres in the Gulf region and Lakshadweep where candidates will sit for the examinations.

According to authorities, the exams will be held in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Students with COVID-19 symptoms and those in quarantine will be seated in a separate room.