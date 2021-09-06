  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala Class 12 SAY Exam Result Declared; Know How To Check

Kerala Class 12 SAY Exam Result Declared; Know How To Check

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the Save a Year (SAY) higher secondary result 2021 today, September 6.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 6, 2021 8:14 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Supreme Court Stays Kerala Plus One Exam 2021 Amid Rising Covid Cases
Kerala Plus Two Results 2021 (Declared) LIVE: DHSE 12th Result Direct Link Soon
Kerala Plus Two Result 2021 Released At Official Websites. Here's Direct Link
Kerala DHSE Declares Plus Two (Class 12) Results, 87.94% Students Pass
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result Today; When, Where, How To Check
Kerala SSLC IT Practical Cancelled, Plus Two Practicals In June
Kerala Class 12 SAY Exam Result Declared; Know How To Check
DHSE Kerala has released the SAY higher secondary result 2021 today
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the Save a Year (SAY) higher secondary result 2021 today, September 6. SAY results 2021 are accessible on the official website- keralaresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the examination can check the result through the direct link mentioned below.

Alert: Apply to top Colleges Accepting Applications. Click Here 

Recommended: Download Free E-book to Know about high paid salary courses after 12th. Click Here

Kerala Class 12 SAY Exam Result: Direct Link

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Students can check their SAY 2021 result using their roll numbers or they can check their result school wise through the option mentioned on the website.

Kerala SAY 2021 Result: How To Download

  • Go to the official website- kerelaresults.nic.in

  • On the displayed homepage, click on the link that reads, 'SAY/IMP EXAM RESULTS - 2021'

  • Candidates will be redirected to a new page

  • Fill in the roll number to login OR choose the 'School wise' option and fill in the school code to see the result

  • SAY 2021 Result will be appeared on screen

  • Download and take the print out of the result for future reference

The Kerala Plus Two result 2021was declared on July 28 by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE). The pass percentage was 87.94 per cent which has increased from last year, in 2020 the pass percentage stood at 85.13 per cent. The pass percentage of Arts stream is 89.33 per cent, Commerce is 89.13 per cent and Science is 90.55 per cent.

DHSE conducts Kerala Plus Two SAY or improvement exam every year for the students who could not clear the regular HSE board results.

Click here for more Education News
Kerala HSE Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NTPC’s Medical College In Odisha Likely To Be Operational From 2022-23: Minister
NTPC’s Medical College In Odisha Likely To Be Operational From 2022-23: Minister
JEE Main 2021: Session 4 Provisional Answer Keys Released, Direct Link
JEE Main 2021: Session 4 Provisional Answer Keys Released, Direct Link
JU Teachers' Body Urges Bengal Government To Vaccinate Students, Reopen Varsity
JU Teachers' Body Urges Bengal Government To Vaccinate Students, Reopen Varsity
TS PGECET 2021 Result Declared. Direct Link
TS PGECET 2021 Result Declared. Direct Link
Class 12 Private, 'Patrachar', 2nd Compartment Students Can Apply For Provisional Admission: Supreme Court
Class 12 Private, 'Patrachar', 2nd Compartment Students Can Apply For Provisional Admission: Supreme Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................