Kerala Class 12 SAY Exam Result Declared; Know How To Check

DHSE Kerala has released the SAY higher secondary result 2021 today

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the Save a Year (SAY) higher secondary result 2021 today, September 6. SAY results 2021 are accessible on the official website- keralaresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the examination can check the result through the direct link mentioned below.

Kerala Class 12 SAY Exam Result: Direct Link

Students can check their SAY 2021 result using their roll numbers or they can check their result school wise through the option mentioned on the website.

Kerala SAY 2021 Result: How To Download

Go to the official website- kerelaresults.nic.in

On the displayed homepage, click on the link that reads, 'SAY/IMP EXAM RESULTS - 2021'

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Fill in the roll number to login OR choose the 'School wise' option and fill in the school code to see the result

SAY 2021 Result will be appeared on screen

Download and take the print out of the result for future reference

The Kerala Plus Two result 2021was declared on July 28 by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE). The pass percentage was 87.94 per cent which has increased from last year, in 2020 the pass percentage stood at 85.13 per cent. The pass percentage of Arts stream is 89.33 per cent, Commerce is 89.13 per cent and Science is 90.55 per cent.

DHSE conducts Kerala Plus Two SAY or improvement exam every year for the students who could not clear the regular HSE board results.