Kerala Class 12 Results Likely On July 15

Kerala 12th result is likely to be declared on July 15, 2020. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, or DHSE, Kerala, will declare the Class 12th result on the official websites -- keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. When asked about the Kerala Class 12 result date and time, an official told NDTV: “We are trying our level best to release the results on July 15.” The Kerala Class 11 results, will however, be declared after the Class 12 results are declared, the official added.

DHSE had earlier decided to announce the Kerala Class 11 and Kerala Class 12 results on July 10 but the triple lockdown imposed on the state capital has led to the delay in declaration of results.

Kerala Class 12 Exams And COVID-19

A few remaining papers of Kerala Plus One and Kerala Plus Two exams were held between May 26 and May 29. The exams were postponed as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

The students unable to appear for the exams will be provided with an option to enroll as regular students and appear in the ‘Save A Year’, or SAY, exams.

Kerala SSLC, or Class 10, results were declared on June 10. The pass percentage in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate, SSLC, exam this year is 98.2 percent.

In 2019, Kerala plus 2 results were declared on May 8. The overall pass percentage last year was 84.33%.