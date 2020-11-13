DHSE Kerala Class 11 Supplementary Exams From December 18

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education Kerala (DHSE Kerala) has released the Class 11 supplementary or improvement exam time-tables. The Directorate will hold the Class 11 supplementary exams between December 18 and December 23. The detailed schedule with the timings and instructions has been released on the official website of DHSE Kerala. The DHSE Kerala Higher Secondary first year improvement and supplementary exams will be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines as set by the government following all social distancing norms and safety protocols.

DHSE Kerala has opened the registration window for the candidates to apply online for the supplementary or improvement exams. The last date to register for the DHSE supplementary exams is November 16, 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the DHSE 1st year higher secondary examination in March 2020 can register in the supplementary or improvement examination for upto three subjects for improving their scores in those subjects. While those candidates who have registered for the Class 11 March 2020 exam, but could not take the exams in March due to any reason can register for all subjects for which they were absent.

The Directorate had announced the DHSE 1st year exam results on July 29. Over four lakh students had appeared for the Class 11 exam. Candidates who are unsatisfied and who have failed in the DHSE 1st year exams will be able to take the Class 11 supplementary exams. The supplementary or improvement exams will be held in exam centres in Kerala, Lakshadweep and UAE.