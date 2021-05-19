Kerala Class 1 Admission Begins, Registration For Other Classes From May 26

Image credit: sampoorna.kite.kerala.gov.in Kerala Class 1 admission begins

The online application process for admission to Class 1 in government, government-aided and private schools in Kerala started today, May 19. For other classes, the admission process will begin on May 26.

Class 1 admission forms have been released on the website, sampoorna.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Parents can find the forms under the online admission tab of the website. There is also a video tutorial to guide them through the process of admission.

Kerala School Admission Guidelines

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala Government last year announced that school admissions will be done online through sampoorna.kite.kerala.gov.in. Students will get their school transfer certificates on the website, the government had said.

As per reports, the state government has decided to promote Classes 1 to 9 students without exam amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The promotion process will be completed before May 25, reports Mathrubhumi.

Earlier this month, the Department of General and Higher Education, Kerala, postponed the paper valuation of plus two Higher Secondary examinations. The process was scheduled to begin on May 5. The revised date will be announced later.

Kerala plus two examinations started on April 8 and concluded on April 26. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, theory exams were postponed.

"The Higher Secondary/Vocational Higher Secondary theory examinations in Kerala are being completed today (26/04/2021). The present instruction is to start the practical examinations from the 28th. However, in the present scenario, the Higher Secondary / Vocational Higher Secondary Practical Examinations scheduled to start on 28/04/2021 have been temporarily postponed. Updated exam dates will be announced later," an official statement said.