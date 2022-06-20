Kerala Board To Declare DHSE 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow

DHSE Kerala 12th Result 2022 tomorrow at 11 am.

DHSE Kerala 12th Result 2022: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will announce the DHSE Plus Two (Class 12) result 2022 on Tuesday, June 21. The DHSE 12th result 2022 will be declared at 11 am tomorrow on the official websites-- results.kerala.nic.in or kerala.gov.in. To check the Kerala 12th result 2022, the students will nee to enter their login credentials-- roll number and date of birth. Once Kerala Board Class 12 score card will appear on the screen, download it and take a printout for further references.

The Kerala Plus 2 12th result will be based on a nine-point grading system-- A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Those who score grade D or below have to appear for the SAY (Save A Year), or compartment exam.

DHSE Kerala 12th Result 2022: Websites To Check

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

This year, the DHSE conducted the Kerala Plus 2 exams from March 30 to April 22. A total of 4 lakh students appeared in the DHSE Kerala 12th board exam 2022. Last year, the overall pass percentage in DHSE Class 12 exam was recorded at 87.94 per cent.