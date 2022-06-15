  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala Board To Announce SSLC Result 2022 Today; How To Check

Kerala Board To Announce SSLC Result 2022 Today; How To Check

Kerala 10th Result 2022: The SSLC result 2022 is expected to be announced by 3 PM today. When announced, students can check the Kerala Board SSLC results 2022 on multiple platforms such as, keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 15, 2022 10:37 am IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Live: Class 10 Result Today; Time, Official Website, Direct Link
Kerala Class 10 SSLC Result To Be Announced Today
Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Tomorrow; Check Details Here
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: How To Check Class 10 Result Via App, SMS
Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022: Marking Scheme, Glimpse At Past Pass Percentage
Kerala SSLC Result 2022 On June 15; Know Where, How To Check
Kerala Board To Announce SSLC Result 2022 Today; How To Check
Kerala Board to announce SSLC result 2022 today
Image credit: Shutterstock

Kerala 10th Result 2022: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the Kerala SSLC (Class 10) result 2022 on Wednesday, June 15 on the official website-- keralaresults.nic.in. The SSLC result 2022 is expected to be announced by 3 PM today. When announced, students can check the Kerala Board SSLC results 2022 on multiple platforms such as, keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Live Updates

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

The Kerala 10th result 2022 will also be available through SMS. To check the The Kerala Board result via SMS, students need to type ‘KERALA10 <registration number> and send it to 56263.

How To Check Kerala 10th Result 2022:

  • Candidates need to visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in.
  • Click on the result designated link.
  • Enter your log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth and click on submit.
  • The Kerala 10th result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The Kerala 10th SSLC exams 2022 were conducted between March 31 and April 29. As many as 4.26 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam this year.

Click here for more Education News
Kerala SSLC Result Kerala Class 10 result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Live: Class 10 Result Today; Time, Official Website, Direct Link
Live | Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Live: Class 10 Result Today; Time, Official Website, Direct Link
Haryana Board Result 2022: HBSE 12th Results Today; Here's How To Check
Haryana Board Result 2022: HBSE 12th Results Today; Here's How To Check
Haryana Class 12 Result For 2022 HBSE Exam For Over 2.5 Lakh Students Today
Haryana Class 12 Result For 2022 HBSE Exam For Over 2.5 Lakh Students Today
Kerala Class 10 SSLC Result To Be Announced Today
Kerala Class 10 SSLC Result To Be Announced Today
NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download
NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................