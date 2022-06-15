Kerala Board To Announce SSLC Result 2022 Today; How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala Board to announce SSLC result 2022 today

Kerala 10th Result 2022: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the Kerala SSLC (Class 10) result 2022 on Wednesday, June 15 on the official website-- keralaresults.nic.in. The SSLC result 2022 is expected to be announced by 3 PM today. When announced, students can check the Kerala Board SSLC results 2022 on multiple platforms such as, keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Live Updates

The Kerala 10th result 2022 will also be available through SMS. To check the The Kerala Board result via SMS, students need to type ‘KERALA10 <registration number> and send it to 56263.

How To Check Kerala 10th Result 2022:

Candidates need to visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Click on the result designated link.

Enter your log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth and click on submit.

The Kerala 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The Kerala 10th SSLC exams 2022 were conducted between March 31 and April 29. As many as 4.26 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam this year.