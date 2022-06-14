Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022: Marking Scheme, Glimpse At Past Pass Percentage

Kerala SSLC result 2022 tomorrow

The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10, result will be declared tomorrow, June 15. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan held the SSLC Class 10 exam between March 31 and April 29, 2022. As per official data, around 4.26 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the Kerala 10th exam. When announced, students will be able to access the Class 10 Kerala board results on websites including keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

While Kerala 10th SSLC results will be announced tomorrow, the SSLC marks memo, as seen in previous years, will be sent to the schools later. Students are awarded grades and those who score D or below need to appear for the SAY (save a year) exam to improve their SSLC Kerala 10th results.

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Exam Grades And Respective Marks

A+: 90 - 100 per cent (Outstanding)

A: 80 - 89 per cent (Excellent)

B+: 70 - 79 per cent (Very Good)

B: 60 - 69 per cent (Good)

C+: 50 - 59 per cent (Above Average)

C: 40 - 49 per cent (Average)

D+: 30 - 39 per cent (Marginal)

D: 20 - 29 per cent (Need Improvement)

E: Below 20 per cent (Need Improvement)

Kerala SSLC Result Statistics

Last year Kerala SSLC result was announced on July 14. 99.47 per cent of students qualified Class 10 SSLC Kerala exams last year. Also, 537 students out of 645 total students appearing in private mode had also qualified SSLC Kerala board 10th exams last year.