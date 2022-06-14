  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022: Marking Scheme, Glimpse At Past Pass Percentage

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022: Marking Scheme, Glimpse At Past Pass Percentage

Kerala SSLC Class 10 result will be declared tomorrow, June 15. Websites including keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.nic.in will host Class 10 SSLC result.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 14, 2022 10:51 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 On June 15; Know Where, How To Check
Kerala SSLC Result 2022 On June 15, DHSE Plus 2 Result On June 20: Official
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Check Expected Date, Details
Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Date: Know When Students Can Expect Class 10 Result
Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 To Begin From March 31; Check Date Sheet Here
Kerala Plus One 2nd Allotment 2021: HSCAP Second Allotment Results Out; Details Here
Kerala Board SSLC Result 2022: Marking Scheme, Glimpse At Past Pass Percentage
Kerala SSLC result 2022 tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10, result will be declared tomorrow, June 15. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan held the SSLC Class 10 exam between March 31 and April 29, 2022. As per official data, around 4.26 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the Kerala 10th exam. When announced, students will be able to access the Class 10 Kerala board results on websites including keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

While Kerala 10th SSLC results will be announced tomorrow, the SSLC marks memo, as seen in previous years, will be sent to the schools later. Students are awarded grades and those who score D or below need to appear for the SAY (save a year) exam to improve their SSLC Kerala 10th results.

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Exam Grades And Respective Marks

  • A+: 90 - 100 per cent (Outstanding)
  • A: 80 - 89 per cent (Excellent)
  • B+: 70 - 79 per cent (Very Good)
  • B: 60 - 69 per cent (Good)
  • C+: 50 - 59 per cent (Above Average)
  • C: 40 - 49 per cent (Average)
  • D+: 30 - 39 per cent (Marginal)
  • D: 20 - 29 per cent (Need Improvement)
  • E: Below 20 per cent (Need Improvement)

Kerala SSLC Result Statistics

Last year Kerala SSLC result was announced on July 14. 99.47 per cent of students qualified Class 10 SSLC Kerala exams last year. Also, 537 students out of 645 total students appearing in private mode had also qualified SSLC Kerala board 10th exams last year.

Year

Number of students

Overall pass percentage

2021

4,22,226

99.47

2020

4,22,092

98.82

2019

4,34,729

98.11

Click here for more Education News
Kerala Result Kerala SSLC Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Admit Card Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in Expected Soon; Key Points For Applicants Appearing Session 1
JEE Main Admit Card Link At Jeemain.nta.nic.in Expected Soon; Key Points For Applicants Appearing Session 1
When Is Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Result? Here’s What We Know
When Is Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Result? Here’s What We Know
West Bengal Assembly Passes Bill To Replace Governor With Chief Minister As Chancellor Of State-Run Varsities
West Bengal Assembly Passes Bill To Replace Governor With Chief Minister As Chancellor Of State-Run Varsities
Schools Reopen In Telangana After Summer Break
Schools Reopen In Telangana After Summer Break
Delhi Government Working To Reduce Covid-Induced Learning Gap For Its Schools' Students: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Government Working To Reduce Covid-Induced Learning Gap For Its Schools' Students: Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................