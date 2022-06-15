Kerala Board Announces SSLC, 10th Result 2022

Image credit: Shutterstock Kerala Board Announces SSLC result 2022

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Class 10 exam result 2022 has been declared on Wednesday, June 15. The pass percentage in the SSLC exam was 99.26 per cent, a total of 4.23 lakh (4,23,303) students passed in the SSLC, Class 10 exam successfully. The girls have outshone boys in the SSLC, Class 10 exam. The SSLC, Class 10 exam 2022 is available on the official websites- keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in. Kerala 10th SSLC Result 2022 Live Updates

Kerala SSLC result 2022: direct link.

Around 4.26 lakh students have appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam 2022 this year. The SSLC exam was held from March 31 to April 29. Students need to use the roll number, date of birth to download the SSLC scorecard from the official websites. Once SSLC score card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

The students who secured 90 to 100 per cent marks will be awarded outstanding (A+), Excellent (A)- 80 - 89 per cent marks, Very good (B+)- 70 - 79 per cent, Good (B)- 60 - 69 per cent.

Last year, a total of 99.47 per cent students passed in the SSLC exam, while 87.94 per cent students cleared the HSE exam 2022. This year, the HSE plus 2 result 2022 will be announced on June 20, 2022.

Students can also check the SSLC result 2022 on the private websites- manabadi.co.in, indiaresults.com.