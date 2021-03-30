Kerala Board Exams 2021: DHSE Releases Class 12 Exam Schedule
The second year Higher Secondary Kerala exams will start with Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology (old) and Electronic Systems papers on April 8. For Arts students, the exam will begin with the Mains paper on April 8.
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the Class 12 exam date sheet for the 2021 final exams. The DHSE Plus 2 exams will begin on April 8, 2021, and will continue till April 26 in offline mode. However, the Kerala board Class 12 exams for Arts students will end on April 22. The duration of the exam is different for subjects with practicals and without practicals. For subjects without practicals, the exams will start at 9:40 am and get over at 12:30 pm.
Kerala Plus 2 Exam Schedule
Dates
Subjects
April 8
Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology (old), Electronic Systems
April 9
Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English
April 12
Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahitya, Computer Application, English Literature
April 13
Part 2 Languages, Computer Information Technology (old), Computer Science and Information Technology
April 17
Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology
April 20
Physics, Economics
April 22
Part 1 English
April 24
Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy
April 26
Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics
DHSE Kerala Class 12 Arts Time-Table
April 8
Main
April 9
Subsidiary
April 12
Aesthetic
April 13
Part 2 Languages
April 17
Sanskrit
April 20
Literature
April 24
Part 1 English
The Higher Secondary school examinations were scheduled to commence from March 17. However, due to the state assembly polls on April 6 had led to the postponement of DHSE Kerala Plus 2 exams.