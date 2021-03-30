Kerala Board Exams 2021: DHSE Releases Class 12 Exam Schedule

Kerala Plus 2 exams from April 8

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the Class 12 exam date sheet for the 2021 final exams. The DHSE Plus 2 exams will begin on April 8, 2021, and will continue till April 26 in offline mode. However, the Kerala board Class 12 exams for Arts students will end on April 22. The duration of the exam is different for subjects with practicals and without practicals. For subjects without practicals, the exams will start at 9:40 am and get over at 12:30 pm.

DHSE Class 12 Time-Table

The second year Higher Secondary Kerala exams will start with Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology (old) and Electronic Systems papers on April 8. For Arts students, the exam will begin with the Mains paper on April 8. For subjects without practicals, the students will be provided with 20 minutes cool-off time.

Kerala Plus 2 Exam Schedule

Dates Subjects April 8 Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology (old), Electronic Systems April 9 Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English April 12 Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahitya, Computer Application, English Literature April 13 Part 2 Languages, Computer Information Technology (old), Computer Science and Information Technology April 17 Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology April 20 Physics, Economics April 22 Part 1 English April 24 Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy April 26 Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

DHSE Kerala Class 12 Arts Time-Table

April 8 Main April 9 Subsidiary April 12 Aesthetic April 13 Part 2 Languages April 17 Sanskrit April 20 Literature April 24 Part 1 English

The Higher Secondary school examinations were scheduled to commence from March 17. However, due to the state assembly polls on April 6 had led to the postponement of DHSE Kerala Plus 2 exams.