  • Home
  • Education
  • Kerala Board Exams 2021: DHSE Releases Class 12 Exam Schedule

Kerala Board Exams 2021: DHSE Releases Class 12 Exam Schedule

The second year Higher Secondary Kerala exams will start with Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology (old) and Electronic Systems papers on April 8. For Arts students, the exam will begin with the Mains paper on April 8.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 30, 2021 12:55 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CMAT Exam Tomorrow, Check Important Guidelines Here
NEET UG 2021 In August; Check Eligibility, Statistics From Last Year
Bihar Board Matric Result Expected Soon; Where, How To Check
Jharkhand Class 10 Board Exam Admit Card Released
WBJEE Registration Ends Today, Exam On July 11
Prime Minister's Updated 'Exam Warriors' Released Ahead Of CBSE Board Exams
Kerala Board Exams 2021: DHSE Releases Class 12 Exam Schedule
Kerala Plus 2 exams from April 8
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the Class 12 exam date sheet for the 2021 final exams. The DHSE Plus 2 exams will begin on April 8, 2021, and will continue till April 26 in offline mode. However, the Kerala board Class 12 exams for Arts students will end on April 22. The duration of the exam is different for subjects with practicals and without practicals. For subjects without practicals, the exams will start at 9:40 am and get over at 12:30 pm.

DHSE Class 12 Time-Table

The second year Higher Secondary Kerala exams will start with Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology (old) and Electronic Systems papers on April 8. For Arts students, the exam will begin with the Mains paper on April 8. For subjects without practicals, the students will be provided with 20 minutes cool-off time.

Kerala Plus 2 Exam Schedule

Dates

Subjects

April 8

Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology (old), Electronic Systems

April 9

Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

April 12

Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahitya, Computer Application, English Literature

April 13

Part 2 Languages, Computer Information Technology (old), Computer Science and Information Technology

April 17

Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology

April 20

Physics, Economics

April 22

Part 1 English

April 24

Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

April 26

Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

DHSE Kerala Class 12 Arts Time-Table

April 8

Main

April 9

Subsidiary

April 12

Aesthetic

April 13

Part 2 Languages

April 17

Sanskrit

April 20

Literature

April 24

Part 1 English

The Higher Secondary school examinations were scheduled to commence from March 17. However, due to the state assembly polls on April 6 had led to the postponement of DHSE Kerala Plus 2 exams.

Click here for more Education News
DHSE Kerala DHSE Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CMAT Exam Tomorrow, Check Important Guidelines Here
CMAT Exam Tomorrow, Check Important Guidelines Here
NEET UG 2021 In August; Check Eligibility, Statistics From Last Year
NEET UG 2021 In August; Check Eligibility, Statistics From Last Year
Bihar Board Matric Result Expected Soon; Where, How To Check
Bihar Board Matric Result Expected Soon; Where, How To Check
UGC Allows Universities To Offer 40% Of Courses Online Through SWAYAM
UGC Allows Universities To Offer 40% Of Courses Online Through SWAYAM
Universities Can Offer 40% Of Courses Per Semester Online
Universities Can Offer 40% Of Courses Per Semester Online
.......................... Advertisement ..........................