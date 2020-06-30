  • Home
Kerala Board Class 10 Result 2020: 3 Easy Steps To Access Kerala SSLC Result

Kerala Board Class 10 Result: Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan will announce the SSLC, or Class 10, exam results soon. Students can access the Kerala Board Class 10 results from the official website.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 30, 2020 1:15 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Kerala SSLC Result @ keralapareekshabhavan.in
New Delhi:

Kerala SSLC, or Secondary School Leaving Certificate, results will be declared today by 2 PM. Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan will publish the SSLC Class 10 result on the official website -- keralapareekshabhavan.in. Along with the official website of the Pareeksha Bhawan, the Kerala SSLC Class 10th results will also be available on some state government’s website including prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and results.kerala.nic.in.

The Kerala Board Class 10 exams had to be postponed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The SSLC exams concluded on May 28. As many as 4.2 lakh students await the Class 10 Kerala board SSLC result this year. Kerala SSLC results, in 2019, were announced on May 6. Around 4.35 lakh students appeared in the SSLC Class 10 exams last year, out of which, more than 4.26 students qualified.

Kerala Class 10 SSLC Result 2020

Follow the steps provided to access the Class 10 SSLC results --

STEP 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan -- keralapareekshabhavan.in

STEP 2: Enter the roll number as mentioned in the Kerala Class 10 admit card and date of birth

STEP 3: Submit and view the Kerala Class 10 SSLC result 2020

Students can also check the Class 10 Kerala SSLC results from applications like Saphalam and PRD Live. The applications, ‘Saphalam’ and PRD Live can be downloaded from Google Playstore and App Store.

The Kerala SSLC Class 10 result is based on a nine-point grading system. The highest grade value of Kerala SSLC is 9 and the least Class 10 SSLC grade value is 1. The 9 point grading scale: A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Students who score Grade D or below have to re-appear for the save a year, or SAY, exam.

