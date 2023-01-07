Kerala Administrative Tribunal Cancels Appointment Of Three Government Law College Principals

KAT has set aside the appointments of three Government Law College principals

The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has set aside the appointments of three Government Law College principals for being "contrary to the provisions" of the UGC Regulations, 2010. KAT members Justice P V Asha and P K Kesavan have cancelled the appointments of principals of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur Government Law Colleges.

The Tribunal also directed the government to hold fresh selections in accordance with the UGC Regulations. "...order dated March 19, 2017, issued by government to the extent it relates to the qualifications for the post of principals, the select list dated August 30, 2018, the promotion ordered on September 3, 2018, are set aside...the select list is seen drawn, contrary to the provisions contained in the UGC regulations, 2010... ," the order dated January 4 said.

The order came based on a plea filed by Giri Sankar S S, an associate professor of Ernakulam Law College seeking direction to make appointments to the post of principals in accordance with the UGC Regulations. "...it is only appropriate that fresh selection is made as against all those vacancies for which that select list was drawn in accordance with the UGC Regulations, 2010," the Tribunal said.

It also directed to constitute a selection committee for conducting the selection for appointment of principals in the Government Law Colleges in accordance with the UGC Regulations. The Tribunal also noted that the selections were conducted without adhering to the provisions.

