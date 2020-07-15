Kerala +2 Result Today

Kerala +2 result: This year the result has been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will release the +2 result today at 2 pm. The result will be announced by the State Education Minister. This year the result has been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. As per reports over 4.5 lakh students had appeared for the Kerala +2 exam this year.

DHSE Kerala +2 Result Live Update

Due to the pandemic few papers of +1 and +2 exams were postponed. The exams were later held on May 26 and 29. The students who were unable to appear for the exams will be provided with an option to enroll as regular students and appear in the ‘Save A Year’, or SAY, exams.

Kerala DHSE results will be released on official websites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

It will also be available on iExaMS, PRD Live, Saphalam 2020 apps.

Kerala SSLC, results were declared on July 1. The pass percentage in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate, SSLC, exam this year is 98.2 percent.

Kerala had successfully conducted exams in May last week for 13 lakh students of classes 10-12 and reported no cases of the coronavirus infection among students, Kerala Finance Minister Dr Thomas Isaac tweeted recently. The encouraging update was shared a fortnight after the state completed the exercise.

The state, which has drawn praise for its handling of COVID-19, had procured 5,000 infrared thermometres to screen the students. National Service Scheme among other organisations provided over 25 lakh masks for students for the five days.

Meanwhile, Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, national education board, will release the Class 10 result today. The CBSE 10th results will be available on the official results website of the Board at cbseresults.nic.in. The board has already released the Class 12th result in which 88.78% of the total students have passed.