‘Kendriya Vidyalayas Present Real Picture Of India’, Says Sanjay Dhotre On KVS Foundation Day 2020

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan celebrated its foundation day today, December 15, in an online mode. Minister of State Education, Sanjay Dhotre, virtually addressed the foundation day celebrations of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy Anita Karwal, KVS Commissioner, Nidhi Pandey and senior officials of the Ministry were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Minister said that Kendriya Vidyalayas present the real picture of India in the true sense because in these schools, students from different backgrounds – rural, urban, rich, poor everyone takes education. The opportunities provided for the all-round development of students in Kendriya Vidyalayas make them different from other schools. Today students of Kendriya Vidyalayas are in key leadership role in every field, be it administration, sports, science, he added.

Mr Dhotre said that in the new education policy (NEP), the main focus is on preparing future generations as good and aware citizens. KVS will play an important role in the effective implementation of NEP, he added. He said that any good initiative related to social causes always starts with Kendriya Vidyalayas. He said that Kendriya Vidyalayas will definitely play a leadership role in creating a self-reliant India.

KVS Commissioner, Nidhi Pandey in her welcome address said that KVS journey which started in 1963 with 20 regimental schools, has now translated into a vast network of 1245 Vidyalayas, imparting quality education to more than 13 lakh students throughout the nation.

Saying that KVS and its students are setting exemplary standards of excellence in education and is inspiring other institutions, Ms Nidhi said that in CBSE examination results 2020, KVS gave its best ever performance with a pass percentage of 98.62 per cent in Class 12.

Ms Pandey said that Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is also working with utmost vigilance towards sports and physical activities for the overall development of students. Similarly, through the programs like Atal Tinkering Lab, JIGYASA, National Children's Science Congress, scientific temperament is also being focused.

She further said that it is a matter of pride that even during challenging times of COVID-19 our teachers have continued providing the education with utmost dedication and commitment. They have adopted new technologies and digital/online means to enable accessibility of education to all. She assured that KVS will support and fully contribute in effective implementation of National Education Policy.