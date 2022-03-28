Kendriya Vidyalayas Not Solution To Problems In Education Sector; States Must Chip In: Dharmendra Pradhan

  • Home
"Central schools are not the only solution...the state governments have to find out ways," Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said during the Question Hour in response to demands from many MPs to open KVs in their respective constituencies.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 28, 2022 3:56 pm IST | Source: PTI

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
New Delhi:

Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) are not a solution to the problems in the education sector and state governments must take initiatives for improving schools in all states, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Mr Pradhan also appealed to MPs to take initiative for proper utilisation of Rs 3,500 crore given by the central government in the last budget for upgradation of schools run by state governments across the country.

"Central schools are not the only solution...the state governments have to find out ways," he said during the Question Hour in response to demands from many MPs to open KVs in their respective constituencies.

The minister said opening of new KVs is a continuous process and they are opened primarily to cater to the educational needs of wards of transferable central government employees including defence and paramilitary personnel, central autonomous bodies, central public sector undertakings (PSUs) and central institute of higher learning (IHL) by providing a common programme of education throughout the country.

"Proposals for opening of new KVs are considered only if sponsored by ministries or departments of the government of India, state governments, union territories (UTs) administrations and committing resources for setting up a new KV," he said.

Mr Pradhan said the proposals received from various sponsoring authorities found fulfilling the mandatory pre-requisites for opening of new KVs have to compete with other such proposals under the "Challenge Method" and subject to approval of the competent authority.

He said construction of permanent buildings for KVs is a continuous process, which depends upon identification of suitable land, completion of lease formalities in favour of KVS by sponsoring authorities, submission of drawings and estimates by construction agency, availability of funds and requisite approvals etc.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

