Image credit: Shutterstock Kendriya Vidyalaya to inroduce AI courses

Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country will be introducing artificial intelligence courses in Class 8 from the academic year 2020-21 onwards, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said on Tuesday. The Sangathan, which is the autonomous body under which KVs function, has asked all schools to enroll with the Central Board of Secondary Education for introducing the artificial intelligence courses.

Indu Kaushik, the Additional Commissioner for KVS, in a letter addressed to all regional offices, said: “Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has decided to introduce artificial intelligence, skill courses in Class 8 from session 2020-21. You are, therefore, requested to instruct the principal of all Kendriya Vidyalaya to enroll their vidyalaya with CBSE before June 30 for introducing artificial intelligence in Class 8.”

KVS has asked schools to provision 12 hours in the timetable for the artificial intelligence course. KVS said that CBSE will not be charging an additional fee for affiliation and registration to this course. The course is taught in collaboration with CBSE and Intel, the technology company.

All Kendriya Vidyalayas have been asked to send the list of teachers who will be teaching the courses once the school is registered with CBSE. Training for these teachers will be provided in phases in consultation with representatives from Intel and CBSE, the sangathan said.

KVS said: “Initially 100 Kendriya Vidyalayas were chosen for introducing Artificial Intelligence and 02 teachers from each Kendriya Vidyalaya were trained at Zonal Institute of Education and Training (ZIETs) along with training associates under the guidance and supervision of Director ZIETs.”