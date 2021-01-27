Image credit: Shutterstock Kendriya Vidyalayas To Hold Online Exams For Classes 3 To 8 From March 1

Kendriya Vidyalayas will conduct the term-end examination in an online mode for Classes 3-8, according to the official notification released in this regard. The final examination for Classes 3 to 8 will be conducted between March 1 to 20. The final results will be declared on March 31, 2021.

The exam will be held “In both online and offline mediums. Offline exams will be held only for those students who do not have access to devices or face connectivity related issues,” as per the document accessed by Careers360 .

Paper Pattern:

For Classes 3 to 5, the final exams will be of 40 marks and the question paper will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 10 marks. 15 marks weightage will be given to descriptive and oral questions. For Classes 6 to 8, the exams will be of 80 marks and the question paper will have MCQs of 25 marks. Descriptive questions will be asked for a total of 40 marks, and oral questions will carry 15 marks.

For Classes 3 to 5, the descriptive questions will be of one or two sentence answers. While for the Classes 6 to 8, the descriptive questions would have answers which require at least one paragraph to be written by the student.

The oral exam will be held before the commencement of the session ending the exam. “Oral test will be organised before commencement of session ending examination for each subject and students individually. The time slots must be intimated to all individual students and it may be completed up to February 27, 2021, or as per decision of Deputy Commissioner concerned. Whenever there are major connectivity issues, the oral test component can replace the entire written test,” as per the notification.

As per the order, 20 per cent weightage will be given to internal assessment (periodic test, multiple assessment and Portfolio) and 80 per cent weightage will be of term ending examinations.

Key Points:

• At least four sets of question papers to be prepared for each class.

• For every class, two or three different time slots will be planned to address the problem of limited devices and connectivity.

• No detention policy will continue as per RTE Act in Classes 3 to 8.

• Staggered time slots are to be followed for the examinations of various classes.

• Parents' consent should invariably be taken for offline exam.

• The new academic session shall begin from April 1, 2021