Kendriya Vidyalayas Go Digital To Impart Education During Lockdown

Kendriya Vidyalayas Go Digital To Impart Education During COVID-19 Lockdown

In view of the present scenario of closure of schools due to lockdown amidst the threat of COVID-19, the KVS, the official body which supervises the state-run Kerndriya Vidyalayas, has adopted various online and digital modes to impart education to the students. It has directed all of its Regional Offices to explore various available resources that can be utilized and which would keep students in touch with their studies.

A large number of KVS Teachers, as responsible educators and mentors, have risen to the occasion in the face of the global pandemic of COVID-19 and are connecting with their students through digital platforms to compensate for the loss of quality instruction time, a statement from the body said.

The KVS has also shared some action points with all the Principals, for implementation to the extent possible, to encourage all teachers in the system to engage their students in learning through digital modes.

An essential protocol has also been designed for the online classes to be conducted by our Teachers, the statement said.

The KVS has shared the schedule of lessons of the recorded and live programmes of NIOS for secondary and senior secondary classes from their SWAYAM PRABHA PORTAL commencing from the April 7, 2020.

Teachers have been advised to get in touch with students through various media, such as e-mail, Whatsapp, SMS, etc. to ensure that maximum number of students are benefitted by the programme.

The KVS has nominated some selected teachers for Live Session conducted by NIOS at SwayamPrabha Portal to address the queries and clear the doubts of the learners through Skype and Live Web Chat.

The details of the nominated teachers have been shared with all the ROs.

These nominated teachers will prepare additional material/notes on the content broadcasted in morning session of the same day so that the doubts of the learner could be clarified during live session and if doubts are not coming in during live session then the faculty will recapitulate the content or transact the content through PPT/suitable teaching aids.

Click here for more Education News

