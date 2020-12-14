Kendriya Vidyalayas' Foundation Day Tomorrow; Education Minister To Address Students, Teachers

Kendriya Vidyalayas to virtually celebrate foundation day tommorrow

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVs) will virtually celebrate its foundation day tomorrow, December 15. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will preside over the function as a chief guest. The event will begin at 1:00 pm and will be live streamed on the social media handles of KVs. The Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also attend the event. Mr Pokhriyal is expected to address school students and teachers in a live discussion.

KVs took to Twitter to announce about the event, “Delighted to welcome Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal `Nishank’ as the Chief Guest of KVS Foundation Day virtual celebrations, happening tomorrow at 1:00 pm”.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan also shared some facts about the organisation. The KVs was founded in 1963 with 20 regimental schools which increased to 1245 schools in the next few years. Out of these three schools are located in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, Iran’s capital Tehran and Russia’s capital Moscow. A total of 13, 88,899 students are currently enrolled with the KVs.

The Education Minister will also hold virtual discussion with school teachers on December 17 to discuss about upcoming Class 10 and 12 Board examinations.