Image credit: Shutterstock Kendriya Vidyalayas: Classes 10, 12 Students Attendance Increases To Over 60%

The attendance of students in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country has increased after the schools reopened for physical classes. According to official data, as compiled on February 11, 2021, from all the KVs, an average of 65 per cent students of Class 10, and 67 per cent students of Class 12 are physically attending classes all over the nation. For the Classes 9 and 11, the students’ attendance has been recorded below 50 per cent. An average of 42 per cent students of Class 9, and 48 per cent of Class 11 students are attending classes in an offline mode.

“These figures are dynamic and trends indicate consistent increase every day,” said an official statement.

For students who are not attending the schools, the provision of online classes is also running. Students are also in touch with their teachers through various digital platforms.

Kendriya Vidyalayas have reopened for physical classes to continue the teaching-learning process from October in a phased manner. The KVs resumed as per the guidelines issued by the MHA and State Governments. Offline classes for the students of Class 1 to Class 8 have also resumed in some KVs where the respective state governments have allowed reopening schools for junior classes.

The decision to reopen the schools for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 had been taken so that schools can prepare the students due to take the upcoming 2021 board exams. The CBSE 2021 Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 board examinations are scheduled to start from May 4 and the schools will hold the CBSE board Class 10 and Class 12 practical, project and internal assessment exams on their own between March 1 and April 30.

In case of any apprehension from students or parents, regular contact with the parents is being established by the schools, the official statement said.

The SOPs issued by the state and central governments in regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are being followed. All the KVs have been advised to follow a staggered timings for the students of various classes and make sure adequate safety measures including maintenance of proper physical distance in the classrooms and respiratory etiquettes are followed.