Kendriya Vidyalayas To Begin Online Exams For Classes 3 To 8 From Tomorrow

Kendriya Vidyalayas will be beginning final term examinations for Classes 3 to 8 in online mode from tomorrow. It will also allow its students to appear for the exams in offline mode in case they do not have access to the required devices. The KV students had been asked to inform about the same to the school authorities in advance so that required arrangements can be made in advance.

The KV examinations will be conducted between March 1 to March 20 and the results will be declared on March 31.

For Classes 3 to 5 the final examinations will be of 40 marks out which the Multiple Choice Questions or MCQs will be of 10 marks and descriptive and oral questions will be of 15 marks. The descriptive questions will be of one or two sentence answers.

For Classes 6 to 8 the exams will be of 80 marks and the question paper will have MCQs of 25 marks. Descriptive questions will be asked for a total of 40 marks, and oral questions will carry 15 marks. The descriptive questions will have to be answered in at least one paragraph or more.

Few schools have already started the oral examinations while others are expected to begin with them soon.

There will be at least four sets of question papers for each class. For every class, two or three different time slots will be planned to address the problem of limited devices and connectivity.

Further no detention will be done for students between Classes 3 and 8. Parents’ consent will be required for the offline exams and these exams will have to be conducted in a staggered manner to ensure social distancing inside the classrooms.

The new academic sessions are scheduled to begin on April 1.