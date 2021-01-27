Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Releases Schedule Of Final Exams For Classes 3 To 9, 11

Image credit: Shutterstock KVS Releases Schedule Of Final Exams For Classes 3 To 9, 11

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced to conduct its term-end examination from March 1, 2021, onwards. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, in its official notification, has released a complete schedule of the session ending exam. The exams for Classes 3 to 9 and 11 will be conducted between March 1 to 20.

The exam will be held “in both online and offline mediums. Offline exams will be held only for those students who don't have access to devices or face connectivity related issues. For Classes 9 and 11, the exams will be conducted in offline mode, if situation permits and by following all the SOPs, otherwise online. Practical exam/project work is to be completed through offline mode, if situation permits otherwise these too will be held in an online mode.”

The final results will be declared on March 31, 2021.

For Classes 3 to 5, the examinations will be of 40 marks and the question paper will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 10 marks. 15 marks weightage will be given to descriptive and oral questions.

For Classes 6 to 8, the examinations will be of 80 marks and the question paper will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 25 marks. Descriptive questions will be asked for a total of 40 marks, and oral questions will carry15 marks.

The question paper of Classes 9 and 11 will be as per CBSE patterns followed for Classes 10 and 12. The duration of the exam will be one hour for Classes 3 to 5, for classes 6 to 8 it will be two hours, and three hours of time will be given to Classes 9 and 11 students.