KVS Class 1 admission 2021: 1st allotment list released

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the first list of Class 1 admission. The KVS first allotment list can be accessed at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in and at the individual Kendriya Vidyalayas on their respective websites. After being postponed several times due to the ongoing Covid menace, first allotment list has been released today.

For Class 1 admission birth certificates from Notified Area Council / Municipality / Municipal Corporation extract about the date of birth from records of Village Panchayat, Military Hospital and service records of Defence personnel will be considered as proof for date of birth.

KVS has given priority to children and grandchildren of working and retired government employees, defence personnel. “15% seats for Scheduled Caste, 7.5% seats for Scheduled Tribes and 27% seats for Other Backward Classes (OBC-NCL) shall be reserved in all fresh admissions in all Kendriya Vidyalayas.” Along with this, “3% seats of total available seats for fresh admission will be horizontally reserved for Differently Abled-children as per the provisions of RTE Act, 2009”, a document on KVS admission said.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2021: How To Check Results

Step 1: Visit the respective KV website

Step 2: Click on the list published on the homepage or under the admission section

Step 3: On the next page, check for the names of your children

A second and third admission list may follow if seats remain vacant after the first list. The lists would be released by individual Kendriya Vidyalayas on their respective websites. Currently, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is running a chain of total 1,248 KVs in 25 zones.

