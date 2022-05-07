KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Second Merit List Released At Kvsangathan.nic.in; Direct Link Here

  • Home
KVS Admission 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission list 2022 can be accessed at the official website-- kvsangathan.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 7, 2022 1:45 pm IST

KVS Class 1 admission 2022 second merit list released

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the second merit list for admission to KV Class 1. The KVS Class 1 admission list 2022 can be accessed at the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya -- kvsangathan.nic.in. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release the third list for KVS Class 1 admission 2022 on May 10.

The declaration of a provisional selection list of candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats, if any, will be done from May 6 to May 17, 2022. The last date for KVS admissions 2022 to all classes, except Class 11 is June 30.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: How To Check Result

  1. Visit the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the "KVS admissions merit list" link.
  3. Select your state and Kendriya Vidyalaya branch.
  4. The KVS Class 1 admission merit list will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Check and download the list for future reference.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 Merit List: Direct Link

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: List of Documents Required

Following documents will be required for the admission process in Kendriya Vidyalayas:

  • Certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate
  • Proof of Residence
  • A certificate of retirement for uniformed defence employees
  • For grandchildren of members of Parliament and PSU employees, proof of the relationship of either of the child’s parents with them
  • For grandchildren of KVS employee, proof of relationship of either of the child’s parent with the KVS employee
  • Caste Certificate, if applicable

  • PwD Certificates, if applicable

