Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission 2022: Registration Ends Today At Kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will close the online registration portal for admission to Class 1 at Kendriya Vidyalayas today, April 13, 2022. The KVS Class 1 application forms are available on the official website -- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. Parents must submit one application form for one child at the same Kendriya Vidyalaya. If multiple forms are submitted, only the last application will be considered for admission.

Previously, the registration deadline for KV Class 1 admission was April 11 but the KVS had extended it till April 13 after Delhi High Court ordered to extend the last date to apply for fresh admissions in Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the academic session 2022-2023.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Register using required credentials Fill the KVS admission application form Upload all the required documents Click on submit Download the KVS admission form for future reference

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: Direct Link

“In a double shift Kendriya Vidyalaya, each shift will be treated as separate Vidyalaya for admission purpose,” KVS in the application guideline said.

The application process has two steps. First, parents will have to register on the official website. On successful registration, a unique login code will be assigned. The login code will be required to fill the application form.