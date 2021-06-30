KVS Admission 2021 second list likely today

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will likely release the second allotment list for admission to Class 1 today. When released the KVS second allotment list can be accessed at the official website of the Sangathan -- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in and at the individual Kendriya Vidyalayas on their respective websites. The KVS 1st allotment list was issued on June 23.

For Class 1 admission birth certificates from Notified Area Council / Municipality / Municipal Corporation extract about the date of birth from records of Village Panchayat, Military Hospital and service records of Defence personnel will be considered as proof for date of birth.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2021: How To Check Results

Visit the respective KV website or go to kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

On kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in, click on the designated link to check lottery results

On the next page, enter login codes, dates of birth of children and mobile numbers

A third admission list will also be released tentatively on July 5 if seats remain vacant after the second allotment. The declaration of a provisional select list of candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats will be from July 2 to July 6, 2021. Currently, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is running a chain of a total 1,248 KVs in 25 zones.

KVS gives priority to children and grandchildren of working and retired government employees, defence personnel. “15% seats for Scheduled Caste, 7.5% seats for Scheduled Tribes and 27% seats for Other Backward Classes (OBC-NCL) shall be reserved in all fresh admissions in all Kendriya Vidyalayas.” Along with this, “3% seats of total available seats for fresh admission will be horizontally reserved for Differently Abled-children as per the provisions of RTE Act, 2009”, a document on KVS admission said.