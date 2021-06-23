  • Home
KVS Class 1 Admission 2021: Students and parents can check the KVS Class 1 first allotment list at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 23, 2021 8:41 am IST

KVS Admission 2021: Class 1 first list will be released today
New Delhi:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release the first list of Class 1 admissions today, June 23, 2021. Soon after the draw of lots is over, the Sangathan will upload the list on the official website. Students and parents can check the KVS first allotment list at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The lists would be released by individual Kendriya Vidyalayas on their respective websites. If the seats remain vacant, second and third lists will be released by June 30 and July 5, 2021, respectively.

The declaration of a provisional select list of candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats will be from July 2 to July 6, 2021.

The draw of lots was deferred many times in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, as per the latest schedule, students and parents will be able to check the first allotment list today.

KVS has not intimidated any specific time of the release of the list, however, the lottery is scheduled to be conducted at 11 am in some regions. The list can be expected by late afternoon or in the evening.

For Class 1 admission birth certificates from Notified Area Council / Municipality / Municipal Corporation extract about the date of birth from records of Village Panchayat, Military Hospital and service records of Defence personnel will be considered as proof for date of birth.

The admission process for Class 2 onwards will be conducted from June 25 to June 30, 2021.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2021: How To Check Results

Follow the steps given here to check your KVs admission list for Class 1:

Step 1: Visit the respective KV website

Step 2: Click on the list published on the homepage or under the admission section

Step 3: On the next page, check for the names of your children

KVS Class 1 Admission 201: List of Documents Required

Following documents will be required for the admission process in Kendriya Vidyalayas:

  • Self-attested downloaded registration form with recent passport size photograph of the student pasted on it.
  • The original date of birth certificate for verification
  • Original SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy) certificate for verification
  • Transfer certificate (if applicable)
  • Self-attested photocopies of the following documents:
  • Certificate of Date of Birth
  • Residence Proof
  • Service Proof (if applicable)
  • Appointment letter (if applicable)
  • Latest Pay Slip (if applicable)
  • Caste certificate in the name of the child (if applicable)
  • Disability certificate of the child (if applicable)
