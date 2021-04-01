  • Home
  • Education
  • Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2021: KVS Class 1 Registration Begins Today

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2021: KVS Class 1 Registration Begins Today

KVS admission 2021-22: Online registration for KV Class 1 admission for 2021-22 will begin today at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 1, 2021 9:01 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Holds 'Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha' To Select Students For Scholarships
Madhya Pradesh: Teacher Sets Up Mini-School, Library On Scooter For Rural Children
Rajasthan Board Class 8 Exam Dates Released
Uttar Pradesh: Schools For Students Up To Class 8 Shut Till April 4
States, Union Territories Shut Schools, Universities Again Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 Surge: School For Classes 8 And Below Shut In Madhya Pradesh
Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2021: KVS Class 1 Registration Begins Today
KV admission 2021-22: Class 1 registration begins today at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock

KVS admission 2021: Online registration for admission to Class 1 at Kendriya Vidyalayas will begin today, April 1. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release admission forms on the official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. As per the official schedule, application forms will be available at 10:00 am today. The last for submitting forms is April 19, 2021 till 7:00 pm. The first list of provisionally selected students will be released on April 23. Second and third admission lists will be released on April 30 and May 5.

Read || Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission From April 1; Important Guidelines

Parents have been instructed to submit only one application form for one child at one KV. If multiple forms are submitted for the same child in the same Kendriya Vidyalaya, only the last application will be considered for admission. In a double shift KV, each shift will be treated as a separate school for admission, KVS had earlier said.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2021-22 (Class 1): Important Dates

Online registration

April 1 (10 am onwards)

Last date for online registration

April 19 (till 7 pm)

(a) Provisional select and waitlist

(b)Admission of selected students in the following order: (i) RTE (ii) From Service Priority Category (I and II) only (iii) Shortfall of Reservation Quota after admission in (i) and (ii) above

List 1 on April 23

List 2 on April 30

(if seats remain vacant)

List 3 on May 5

(if seats remain vacant)

Provisional list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any (keeping the left over reserved seats blocked).

May 3 to 5

Offline Registrations for admissions under RTE provisions, SC/ST and OBC (NCL) if sufficient applications are not received online.


Display of list and Admissions

Notification on May 10

Registration from May 10 to May 13

May 15 to May 20

Registration for Class 2 onwards (except for Class 11) in offline mode (Subject to availability of vacancies in a particular class)

April 8 to April 15


The KVS said if any of the dates announced is a public holiday, the next working day will be treated as opening or closing date.

These are the documents parents will need for KV admission:

  • Valid mobile number with an Indian SIM card, email address,

  • Digital or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (in JPEG format and size at most 256KB)

  • Scanned copy of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF, of size at most 256KB)

  • Details of government certificate in case you are applying under EWS category

  • Transfer details of parent or grandparent, if applicable.

Click here for more Education News
KV Admissions KV Admission KVS Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Holds 'Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha' To Select Students For Scholarships
Delhi Holds 'Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha' To Select Students For Scholarships
Jammu Class 12 Board Exams To Begin Tomorrow
Jammu Class 12 Board Exams To Begin Tomorrow
Rajasthan Class 12 Board Practical Exams To Be Held Without External Examiners
Rajasthan Class 12 Board Practical Exams To Be Held Without External Examiners
MAT Results To Be Announced Soon For MBA Candidates
MAT Results To Be Announced Soon For MBA Candidates
NEET: Previous Years' Cut-Off Scores Of Deemed Universities
NEET: Previous Years' Cut-Off Scores Of Deemed Universities
.......................... Advertisement ..........................