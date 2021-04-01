Image credit: Shutterstock KV admission 2021-22: Class 1 registration begins today at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in (representational photo)

KVS admission 2021: Online registration for admission to Class 1 at Kendriya Vidyalayas will begin today, April 1. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release admission forms on the official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. As per the official schedule, application forms will be available at 10:00 am today. The last for submitting forms is April 19, 2021 till 7:00 pm. The first list of provisionally selected students will be released on April 23. Second and third admission lists will be released on April 30 and May 5.

Read || Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission From April 1; Important Guidelines

Parents have been instructed to submit only one application form for one child at one KV. If multiple forms are submitted for the same child in the same Kendriya Vidyalaya, only the last application will be considered for admission. In a double shift KV, each shift will be treated as a separate school for admission, KVS had earlier said.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2021-22 (Class 1): Important Dates

Online registration April 1 (10 am onwards) Last date for online registration April 19 (till 7 pm) (a) Provisional select and waitlist (b)Admission of selected students in the following order: (i) RTE (ii) From Service Priority Category (I and II) only (iii) Shortfall of Reservation Quota after admission in (i) and (ii) above List 1 on April 23 List 2 on April 30 (if seats remain vacant) List 3 on May 5 (if seats remain vacant) Provisional list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any (keeping the left over reserved seats blocked). May 3 to 5 Offline Registrations for admissions under RTE provisions, SC/ST and OBC (NCL) if sufficient applications are not received online.

Display of list and Admissions Notification on May 10 Registration from May 10 to May 13 May 15 to May 20 Registration for Class 2 onwards (except for Class 11) in offline mode (Subject to availability of vacancies in a particular class) April 8 to April 15





The KVS said if any of the dates announced is a public holiday, the next working day will be treated as opening or closing date.

These are the documents parents will need for KV admission: