Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Registration To Begin From April 1

Details on KV admission can be obtained through kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Kendriya Vidyalaya is all set to start the online registration for admission in Class 1 from 10 am, April 1, 2021. The last date to complete online registration for admission to Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the academic year 2021-2022 is 7 pm, April 19. The admission details can be obtained through the official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in and also through the Android mobile app of KVS. Registration for Class 2 and above will be done between April 8 (8 am) and April 15 (4 pm).

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will conduct the application process for Class 1 in online mode and for Classes 2 and above in offline mode. Admission to Class 2 and above will be based on availability of seats in the respective schools. For Class 11, registration forms can be downloaded from the Kendriya Vidyalaya website as per the schedule for admission 2021-2022 available on KVS (HQ) website -- kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS has asked parents not to visit Kendriya Vidyalayas for information related to admission.

After the registration process for Class 1 admission is over, the sangathan will release the first admission list on its official website. A second and third admission list may follow if seats remain vacant after the first list. The lists would be released by individual Kendriya Vidyalayas on their respective websites. Currently, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is running a chain of total 1,247 KVs.