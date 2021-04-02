  • Home
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 application forms are available on the official website -- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The last date of online registration for Class 1 is April 19, 2021 till 7:00 pm.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 2, 2021 1:55 pm IST

Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admissions: Registrations Begin; Check Documents Required
KVS Admission 2021: For admission to Class 1, a child must be between five and seven years old as on March 31, 2021
New Delhi:

Online registration for admission to Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas has begun from Thursday, April 1. The last date of online registration for Class 1 is April 19, 2021 till 7:00 pm. The first provisional select list will be released on April 23. If seats remain vacant after admission, KVS will issue second and third lists on April 30 and May 5 respectively. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 application forms are available on the official website -- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

For admission to Class 1, a child must be between five and seven years old as on March 31, 2021. School principals, however, can give a two year relaxation in the upper age limit to differently-abled children. Parents must submit only one application form for one child at the same Kendriya Vidyalaya. If multiple application forms are submitted, only the last application will be considered for admission.

KVS Class 1 Admissions 2021: Documents Required

  1. Certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate

  2. Proof of Residence

  3. A certificate of retirement for uniformed defence employees

  4. For grandchildren of members of Parliament and PSU employees, proof of the relationship of either of the child’s parents with them

  5. For grandchildren of KVS employee, proof of relationship of either of the child’s parent with the KVS employee

  6. Caste Certificate, if applicable

  7. PwD Certificates, if applicable

Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission 2021-22: Registration Process

Step 1: Go to the official website -- kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admissions 2021-22 tab on the homepage

Step 3: A login window will open

Step 4: Register by filling in the required information

Step 5: Choose the state and school preferences

Step 6: One applicant can choose 3 schools as their preferences

Step 7: Upload the required documents

Step 8: Submit

