  • Home
  • Education
  • Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission List Release Date Postponed

Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission List Release Date Postponed

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has postponed the release date of the provisional first list of admission to Class 1. KVS will release the revised date on the official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 22, 2021 10:42 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Educational Institutions In Guwahati To Be Shut If Daily COVID Cases Cross 1,000: Government
Rajasthan Announces Summer Vacations For Schools From April 22 To June 6
Colleges, Universities To Be Closed Till May 3: Meghalaya Government
No Online Class In Private Schools During Summer Vacation: Delhi Government
COVID-19: Odisha Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled
Haryana: Summer Vacation In All Schools Begins Tomorrow
Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission List Release Date Postponed
KVS postpones the release date of the provisional first list of admission to Class 1
New Delhi:

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has postponed the release date of the provisional first list of admission to Class 1. The first provisional select list was scheduled to be released on April 23. KVS has deferred the release date due to the unanticipated rise in active COVID-19 cases in the country. KVS will release the revised date on the official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The online registration for admission to Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the academic year 2021-2022 closed on April 19.

A statement on the KVS portal read: “The date of draw of lots for Admission in Std 1 scheduled on 23rd April, 2021 has been postponed due to unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.”

The sangathan was supposed to release a second and third list on April 30 and May 5 if seats remain vacant after first admission. After the release of the first provisional list, parents have to submit certain documents for admission.

KVS Class 1 Admissions 2021: Documents Required

  • Certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate

  • Proof of Residence

  • A certificate of retirement for uniformed defence employees

  • For grandchildren of members of Parliament and PSU employees, proof of the relationship of either of the child’s parents with them

  • For grandchildren of KVS employee, proof of relationship of either of the child’s parent with the KVS employee

  • Caste Certificate, if applicable

  • PwD Certificates, if applicable

Click here for more Education News
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) KVS Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Live Updates: Check State-Wise Status Of School, College, University Exams
Live | Live Updates: Check State-Wise Status Of School, College, University Exams
ATMA Admit Card Released For April Session; Here’s How To Download
ATMA Admit Card Released For April Session; Here’s How To Download
Educational Institutions In Guwahati To Be Shut If Daily COVID Cases Cross 1,000: Government
Educational Institutions In Guwahati To Be Shut If Daily COVID Cases Cross 1,000: Government
AISA Alleges COVID-19 Positive JNU Students Isolated 'Without Proper Care'
AISA Alleges COVID-19 Positive JNU Students Isolated 'Without Proper Care'
JNU Warns Legal Action Against Violators Of COVID-19 Norms
JNU Warns Legal Action Against Violators Of COVID-19 Norms
.......................... Advertisement ..........................