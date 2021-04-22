Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission List Release Date Postponed

KVS postpones the release date of the provisional first list of admission to Class 1

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has postponed the release date of the provisional first list of admission to Class 1. The first provisional select list was scheduled to be released on April 23. KVS has deferred the release date due to the unanticipated rise in active COVID-19 cases in the country. KVS will release the revised date on the official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The online registration for admission to Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the academic year 2021-2022 closed on April 19.

A statement on the KVS portal read: “The date of draw of lots for Admission in Std 1 scheduled on 23rd April, 2021 has been postponed due to unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.”

The sangathan was supposed to release a second and third list on April 30 and May 5 if seats remain vacant after first admission. After the release of the first provisional list, parents have to submit certain documents for admission.

KVS Class 1 Admissions 2021: Documents Required