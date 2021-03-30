KV Class 1 admission process will begin on April 1

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the schedule for Class 1 admission. The admission process will begin at 10 am on April 1 on kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The registration process will remain open till 7 pm on April 19. The first provisional list will be released on April 23 and based on the availability of seats, the second and third provisional lists will be released on April 30 and May 5, 2021, respectively.

Parents must not submit multiple applications to the same KV for the same child. If multiple registration forms are submitted for the same child in the same Kendriya Vidyalaya, only the last application will be considered in the admission process. In a double shift Kendriya Vidyalaya, each shift will be treated as a separate KV for admission purpose.

In order to fill the application form, parents must keep the following ready:

Valid mobile number with an Indian SIM card

Valid email address

Digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (JPEG file of size at most 256KB)

Scanned copy of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size at most 256KB)

Details of government certificate in case you are applying under economically weak section

Transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application

For admission to Class 1, parents will be required to upload a scanned image of the birth certificate on the online admission portal. The original certificate of date of birth should be produced before the KV at the time of admission. This will be returned to the parent after verification by the school.

For admission application under Special Provisions, parents must submit the application form through the portal, and then contact the principal of the concerned KV directly, citing the application submission code along with all documentary evidence required for applying under ‘Special Provisions’.

For admission application in the Single Girl Child category, parents must submit the application form and upload required documents like any other admission application. There is no need to contact the principal of the school directly in this case.