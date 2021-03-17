Kendriya Vidyalaya Alumnus, KIIT Student Qualify For Tokyo Olympics

Image credit: Photos tweeted by @KIITUniversity and @Media_SAI Athlete Murali Sreeshankar and fencer Bhavani Devi qualified for the Tokyo Olympic games

Athlete Murali Sreeshankar, a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) alumnus, and fencer Bhavani Devi, a student of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, have qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic games.

Mr Sreeshankar, who graduated from KV Kanjikode in 2017, will represent India in the long jump event. He made the national record of 8.26 meters at the Federation Cup, the Sports Authority of India said.

“Sreeshankar qualifies for Olympics! #TOPSAthlete long jumper #Sreeshankar has qualified for #Tokyo2020 with a national record jump of 8.26m at the Federation Cup. He surpassed his own record of 8.20m and the Olympic qualifying mark of 8.22m,” SAI tweeted.

Sreeshankar qualifies for Olympics!#TOPSAthlete long jumper #Sreeshankar has qualified for #Tokyo2020 with a national record jump of 8.26m at the Federation Cup. He surpassed his own record of 8.20m and the Olympic qualifying mark of 8.22m. #GemsofSAI #JeetengeOlympics pic.twitter.com/bITpT8EiXO — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) March 16, 2021

Ms Devi is India’s first sabre fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Congratulating her, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted: Congratulate fencer and student of @KIITUniversity of Odisha, Bhavani Devi becoming India’s first sabre fencer to qualify for the #TokyoOlympics. Wish her more success and may she bring laurels for the country.

Congratulate fencer and student of @KIITUniversity of Odisha, Bhavani Devi becoming India’s first sabre fencer to qualify for the #TokyoOlympics. Wish her more success and may she bring laurels for the country. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 16, 2021

Congratulating Murali Sreeshankar, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan said it is a proud moment for them.