Kendriya Vidyalaya Alumnus, KIIT Student Qualify For Tokyo Olympics

Athlete Murali Sreeshankar, a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) alumnus, and fencer Bhavani Devi, a student of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, have qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic games.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 17, 2021 12:11 pm IST

Image credit: Photos tweeted by @KIITUniversity and @Media_SAI
New Delhi:

Mr Sreeshankar, who graduated from KV Kanjikode in 2017, will represent India in the long jump event. He made the national record of 8.26 meters at the Federation Cup, the Sports Authority of India said.

“Sreeshankar qualifies for Olympics! #TOPSAthlete long jumper #Sreeshankar has qualified for #Tokyo2020 with a national record jump of 8.26m at the Federation Cup. He surpassed his own record of 8.20m and the Olympic qualifying mark of 8.22m,” SAI tweeted.

Ms Devi is India’s first sabre fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Congratulating her, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted: Congratulate fencer and student of @KIITUniversity of Odisha, Bhavani Devi becoming India’s first sabre fencer to qualify for the #TokyoOlympics. Wish her more success and may she bring laurels for the country.

Congratulating Murali Sreeshankar, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan said it is a proud moment for them.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar Education News Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)
