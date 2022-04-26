  • Home
  • Education
  • Kendriya Vidyalaya Admissions: Centre Scraps MP Quota, Issues Revised Guidelines

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admissions: Centre Scraps MP Quota, Issues Revised Guidelines

KV Admission: The government has also decided that children orphaned due to COVID-19 will be considered for admission over and above the class strength in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under PM CARES for Children Scheme.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 26, 2022 6:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

KVS Admissions 2022-23: Kendriya Vidyalaya Releases Revised Admission Guidelines; Age limit For Class 1 Raised
Odisha Schools To Shut For 5 Days Due To Extreme Heat Wave
Madras High Court Dismisses Plea To Ban Religious Attire In Schools
Over 8 Lakh Students In Jammu And Kashmir Benefitted Under Centre's Mid-Day Meal Scheme: Government
Jharkhand Government Tells Schools To Suspend Morning Assembly, Sports Activities
Jharkhand Student To Take Part In ISRO Programme For Young Scientists
Kendriya Vidyalaya Admissions: Centre Scraps MP Quota, Issues Revised Guidelines
Centre scraps MP quota in KV admissions
New Delhi:

The Centre has scrapped the discretionary Member of Parliament quota for admissions to Kendriya Vidyalayas, according to the revised admission guidelines issued by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. The move comes weeks after the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) put on hold all discretionary quotas, including the MP quota, for admissions to various central schools across the country, following a review.

The government has also decided that children orphaned due to COVID-19 will be considered for admission over and above the class strength in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under PM CARES for Children Scheme.

The admission will be done on the basis of a list given by the district magistrate, subject to 10 children per Kendriya Vidyalaya. The admissions for the 2022-23 academic session is underway till June.

Under special provisions, MPs had discretionary power to recommend the admission of 10 children to a Kendriya Vidyalaya. Even a district magistrate had powers to recommend 17 students under the sponsoring authority quota in KVs.

Other than the MP quota, the KVS has also removed other quotas including that of 100 children of education ministry employees, children and dependent grandchildren of MPs and retired KV employees, and the discretionary quota of school management committee chairman.

The special provisions that have been retained include admissions for children of recipients of Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra; recipients of the national bravery award; 15 children of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) employees; children of central government employees who died in harness and children who have shown special talent in fine arts.

The central government had last year scrapped the Union education minister's discretionary quota for admissions from the 2021-22 academic session.

Recommendations made by Union ministers for admission to KVs were also done away with. However, it was decided that the MPs of both houses will continue to recommend admissions into KVs in each academic session. The MPs — 543 in Lok Sabha and 245 in Rajya Sabha — could collectively recommend up to 7,880 admissions a year under the quota.

There are over 1,200 KVs in the country with over 14.35 lakh students.

According to the fresh guidelines, 60 admissions in KVs located anywhere in the country can be utilised exclusively for children returning from abroad along with their parents after their posting in current or previous years, and they would be considered for admission up to November 30.

"All these admissions will be subject to the condition that not more than five children would be admitted in one school in a year and that the children would be submitting a transfer certificate of a school abroad, in which they had. been studying prior to seeking admission in a Kendriya Vidyalaya," thit was stated in the guidelines.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
KV Admissions

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: Day 1 Of 10th, 12th Exams End, Know Paper Analysis
Live | CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates: Day 1 Of 10th, 12th Exams End, Know Paper Analysis
NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card Released; Candidates Demand Exam Postponement
NEET MDS 2022 Admit Card Released; Candidates Demand Exam Postponement
CUET 2022 Date To Be Announced Soon; Know Paper Pattern, NTA Practice Centres
CUET 2022 Date To Be Announced Soon; Know Paper Pattern, NTA Practice Centres
IIT Bombay, L&T Collaborate To Develop Green Hydrogen Technology
IIT Bombay, L&T Collaborate To Develop Green Hydrogen Technology
CBSE Class 12 Commerce Exam 2022: Check Preparation Tips For Major Papers, Areas To Focus In Term 2
CBSE Class 12 Commerce Exam 2022: Check Preparation Tips For Major Papers, Areas To Focus In Term 2
.......................... Advertisement ..........................