  • Home
  • Education
  • Kendriya Vidyalaya: Admission For Class 2 And Above Begins

Kendriya Vidyalaya: Admission For Class 2 And Above Begins

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has begun the registration process for Class 2 and above today, April 8, 2021. The last date to apply is April 15 and the schools will release the list of selected candidates on April 19 at 4 pm.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 8, 2021 11:57 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra State Board Students Of Classes 9,11 To Be Promoted Without Exams
Odisha Suspends Offline Teaching For Classes 9,11
Madhya Pradesh Government Schools To Hold Classes 9,11 And Pre-Board Exams In Both Online, Offline Modes
14 Lakh Participants Register For Fourth Edition Of Pariksha Pe Charcha: Education Minister
CBSE, AICTE Will Together Train Teachers, Students In Skill Development
Madhya Pradesh To Felicitate State-Level Teachers, Principals
Kendriya Vidyalaya: Admission For Class 2 And Above Begins
KV Admissions 2021: Registrations for Class 2 and above begins today
New Delhi:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has begun the registration process for Class 2 and above today, April 8, 2021. Parents who wish to register their child can visit the official site, kvsangathan.nic.in, and check the KV admission 2021 procedure. The registration for Class 2 onwards will be conducted in an offline mode depending on the availability of seats in a particular class. The last date to apply is April 15 and the schools will release the list of selected candidates on April 19 at 4 pm.

As per the schedule released by KVS, the admission process for Class 2 onwards will commence on April 20 and will continue till April 27. The last date for admission for all classes except class 11 is May 31.

No entrance test will be conducted for admission to Class 2 to 8 and the admission will be granted on the basis of the Priority Category system. “If applications are more than the number of seats, a lottery system will be followed in each category including single girl child quota (Class 6 onwards),” KVS has said.

For admission to Class 9, an entrance test will be held and a merit list will be prepared for each category of priority separately. There will be only one paper of three hours duration and 100 marks comprising Hindi, English, Maths, Social Science and Science subjects, carrying 20 marks each. Candidates must secure 33 per cent marks in aggregate to qualify.

Registration for Class 11 will begin after the declaration of Class 10 and admissions up to the full strength of the class will be completed within 20 days after declaration of results by CBSE.

“In case there is any difficulty in admitting children up to the full strength because of the executive committee of the school not approving the same, the procedure as laid down for other classes above shall be followed and admissions up to the sanctioned strength of the class shall be made within 30 days of declaration of CBSE results,” reads the official notification.

Click here for more Education News
KV Admissions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2020 Announced For Jammu Division
JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2020 Announced For Jammu Division
Anna University Releases Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Score Card
Anna University Releases Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Score Card
WBJEE 2021: Five Tips To Ace In Engineering Entrance Exam
WBJEE 2021: Five Tips To Ace In Engineering Entrance Exam
Do Not Fear Exams, Value Free Time: PM Modi's Mantra To Students Ahead Of Board Exams
Do Not Fear Exams, Value Free Time: PM Modi's Mantra To Students Ahead Of Board Exams
Students Lost A Year Of Their Lives Due To COVID But Learnt Many Lessons, Value Of Essentials: PM Modi
Students Lost A Year Of Their Lives Due To COVID But Learnt Many Lessons, Value Of Essentials: PM Modi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................