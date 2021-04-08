KV Admissions 2021: Registrations for Class 2 and above begins today

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has begun the registration process for Class 2 and above today, April 8, 2021. Parents who wish to register their child can visit the official site, kvsangathan.nic.in, and check the KV admission 2021 procedure. The registration for Class 2 onwards will be conducted in an offline mode depending on the availability of seats in a particular class. The last date to apply is April 15 and the schools will release the list of selected candidates on April 19 at 4 pm.

As per the schedule released by KVS, the admission process for Class 2 onwards will commence on April 20 and will continue till April 27. The last date for admission for all classes except class 11 is May 31.

No entrance test will be conducted for admission to Class 2 to 8 and the admission will be granted on the basis of the Priority Category system. “If applications are more than the number of seats, a lottery system will be followed in each category including single girl child quota (Class 6 onwards),” KVS has said.

For admission to Class 9, an entrance test will be held and a merit list will be prepared for each category of priority separately. There will be only one paper of three hours duration and 100 marks comprising Hindi, English, Maths, Social Science and Science subjects, carrying 20 marks each. Candidates must secure 33 per cent marks in aggregate to qualify.

Registration for Class 11 will begin after the declaration of Class 10 and admissions up to the full strength of the class will be completed within 20 days after declaration of results by CBSE.

“In case there is any difficulty in admitting children up to the full strength because of the executive committee of the school not approving the same, the procedure as laid down for other classes above shall be followed and admissions up to the sanctioned strength of the class shall be made within 30 days of declaration of CBSE results,” reads the official notification.