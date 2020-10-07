KEAM Seat Allotment 2020 Result Likely Today; Check How To Download

The KEAM 2020 seat allotment result for phase 1 will be released today on the official website- cee-kerala.org. The candidates can visit the official website of CEE and download the KEAM 2020 seat allotment result. CEE, Kerala conducts the KEAM 2020 seat allotment through Centralized Allotment Process (CAP).

In KEAM 2020 seat allotment process, the seats are allotted to the candidates based on their merit, options filled during counselling and availability of seats. The candidates who have been allotted seats will be required to confirm the admission by paying the fee of Rs. 10,000. The seat allotment or admission will be confirmed only after the payment of the KEAM seat allotment fees.

KEAM Seat Allotment 2020: How to check result

In order to check the KEAM 2020 seat allotment result, candidates can follow these steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in

Login by entering application number, password

KEAM seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Download the KEAM seat allotment list and take the printout for future reference

KEAM seat allotment 2020 is done in three phases, depending on the number of available seats. In case a candidate fails to attend the college or course allotted, the KEAM allotment will be cancelled.

In KEAM 2020 seat allotment process, the candidates will be allotted seats into Government/ Aided/ KAU/ KVASU/ KUFOS and Self Financing Colleges.