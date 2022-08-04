KEAM Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock KEAM 2022 Result Out

KEAM 2022 Result: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has declared the result for Kerala Engineering Architecture Pharmacy and Medical Exam (KEAM) today, August 4. KEAM result 2022 is available on the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in. The candidates can check and download the KEAM 2022 scorecard using the application number and password. Click Here To Check KEAM 2022 Result

The KEAM Result 2022 includes the candidate name, roll number, name of examination, marks secured in each subject, minimum marks required, total marks secured and qualifying status of students.

Candidates can check the KEAM 2022 results only in online mode. The rank list and toppers detail will be available on the website upon the announcement of the KEAM result 2022. Candidates can also check the KEAM 2022 cut-off along with the results.

The KEAM 2022 exam was held on July 4, and the answer key was made available on the same day. Candidates who qualify for the Kerala KEAM 2022 examination will be eligible for KEAM 2022 counseling and seat allotment process, which will take place in August or September.

KEAM Result 2022: Step To Check