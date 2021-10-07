  • Home
KEAM Rank List 2021 Released; Direct Link, Toppers List Here

KEAM rank list 2021 Kerala: KEAM rank list can be downloaded from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Scorecards and result of KEAM 2021 were released in September.

Education | Updated: Oct 7, 2021 10:18 am IST

CEE Kerala releases KEAM rank list 2021 (representational)
KEAM rank list 2021 Kerala: The office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has published the KEAM rank list 2021. Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (Pharmacy), or KEAM rank list can be downloaded from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Scorecards and result of KEAM 2021 were released in September and students were asked to submit their Class 12 marks up to September 27. KEAM rank list 2021 has been prepared using both Class 12 and entrance exam marks.

In the Engineering stream, a total of 73,977 students appeared in KEAM 2021, of whom 51,031 have qualified. The number of students included in the rank list is 47,629.

A total of 60,889 students had appeared for KEAM in the Pharmacy stream, of whom 48,556 have been included in the rank list.

The total number of candidates included in the KEAM 2021 rank list for Architecture is 2,816.

Of the first 5,000 students to feature in the Engineering rank list, 2,112 are from the Kerala state board, 2,602 are from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), 242 are from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and 44 are from other boards.

KEAM Rank List 2021 Kerala: Top Rank Holders In Each Stream

Engineering

  1. Faiz Hashim

  2. Harishankar M

  3. Nayan Kishore Nair

  4. Sahal K

  5. Govind G S

Pharmacy

  1. Faris Abdul Nassar Kallayil

  2. Thejaswi Vinod

  3. Akshara Anand

  4. Jeron Paul Bobby

Architecture

  1. Thejus Joseph

  2. Amreen

  3. Aathinadh Chandra O

  4. Sanitha Wilson

KEAM 2021, for admission to professional degree courses in the state’s institutes was conducted on August 5.

